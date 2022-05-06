W. Va. Gov. declares State of Preparedness in all 55 counties
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - All 55 counties in West Virginia are under a State of Preparedness.
Governor Jim Justice made the declaration Friday.
According to a news release from the Governor’s office, the declaration is because of the through of flooding and runs through the weekend.
Many counties in West Virginia are under a flood watch or warning. Wood and Pleasants County are both under a flood watch.
The declaration directs West Virginia’s State Emergency Operations Center and partner agencies to be ready to respond to any emergencies.
You can read the Governor’s declaration at WTAP.COM.
