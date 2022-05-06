W. Va. Gov. declares State of Preparedness in all 55 counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - All 55 counties in West Virginia are under a State of Preparedness.

Governor Jim Justice made the declaration Friday.

I have declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this weekend.



The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain.



Read the declaration ⬇️ https://t.co/e6TWw2G2GS — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) May 6, 2022

According to a news release from the Governor’s office, the declaration is because of the through of flooding and runs through the weekend.

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect till 8 AM tomorrow morning for all the MOV. Another 1-2 inches of rain is expected through tonight and showers will linger into tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/q5xgH7SSwg — Henry Grof (@WeathermanHenry) May 6, 2022

Many counties in West Virginia are under a flood watch or warning. Wood and Pleasants County are both under a flood watch.

The declaration directs West Virginia’s State Emergency Operations Center and partner agencies to be ready to respond to any emergencies.

You can read the Governor’s declaration at WTAP.COM.

