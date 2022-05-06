Advertisement

W. Va. Gov. declares State of Preparedness in all 55 counties

Road may flood sign
Road may flood sign(KMOV)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - All 55 counties in West Virginia are under a State of Preparedness.

Governor Jim Justice made the declaration Friday.

According to a news release from the Governor’s office, the declaration is because of the through of flooding and runs through the weekend.

Many counties in West Virginia are under a flood watch or warning.  Wood and Pleasants County are both under a flood watch.

WTAP Weather Alerts

The declaration directs West Virginia’s State Emergency Operations Center and partner agencies to be ready to respond to any emergencies.

You can read the Governor’s declaration at WTAP.COM.

