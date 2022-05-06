WV Primary Election early voting ends May 7 at 5 p.m.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the West Virginia Primary election coming up on May 10, you still have time to early vote if you want.

According to the Clerk of the West Virginia County Commission, Mark Rhodes, there have been about 3,400 voters who have turned out for early voting so far.

The number is similar to the final amount of early voters who turned out for the 2018 Primary Election.

Rhodes says he still expects about another 1,000 early voters to come in before the end of the deadline.

He also shared where Wood County voters can go in the next 24 hours if they plan to vote early.

“We have five locations. Judge Black Annex, Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department, Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, Vienna Community Building, and the Williamstown City Building. All of those locations are open and as long as you are a registered Wood County voter you can go to any location and cast your ballot there,” said Rhodes.

The last day for early voting is tomorrow. Locations to vote will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you can’t make it for early voting then you must vote on Tuesday May 10, at the polls.

