Eagle Scout project presented today in Gold Star Park

Battlefield Cross presented today at Gold Star Park(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - William Yannitell completed his Eagle Scout project and it was presented today in Gold Star Park.

The battlefield cross meant a lot to the eagle scout who has envisioned serving the country since he was a kid.

“Ever since I was a child I kind of wanted to enlist. I didn’t know what, I’d see on the TV’s the cool dudes with the night vision goggles running around with guns and I thought that’s the coolest thing in the world but it changed a little bit when I got older. It’s more than just running around with night vision goggles it’s about sense of integrity and service,” said Yannitell.

Yannitell’s dreams will come true this summer after he decided to chase his dreams and enlist for the military.

Emotions were high for Yannitell as he got the support from those who the statue is meant to honor.

“I can’t lie I was kind of a crybaby today. When I saw Mike grieving for his fellow soldiers and Gary Ward getting emotional over his son, you know that it’s something that you’ve done is helping out the community and memorializing people that we’ve lost,” Yannitell said.

The battlefield cross is open for the public to see in Gold Star Park in Marietta.

