John Kelly and Mike Azinger will face off in West Virginia senate primaries

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia primary is set for next Tuesday. One of the contested races for voters here in Wood County is the West Virginia state senate district three race.

Delegate John Kelly is facing incumbent Mike Azinger in the Republican primary.

WTAP talked to both candidates about the race.

“We have to ground our laws in um…root our laws in some kind of transcendent objective truth. I believe that is scripture…,” Azinger said.

If re-elected, Senator Mike Azinger said one of his top priorities would be to end West Virginia’s personal property tax.

“This would be a big savings for West Virginia industry and business. It would save money for - even places like DuPont…even mom and pop places too,” he said.

His other big focus is social issues. Azinger said he wants to pass a religious freedom bill that would impact LGBT people on top of a number of other bills.

“We’re working on a bill that would…that would keep critical race theory and the LGBT propaganda from creeping into our public schools,” he said.

Former West Virginia Delegate John Kelly differentiates himself from Azinger, saying that he doesn’t focus as much on social issues. However, he said he would support legislation that outlines when teachers could begin teaching about sexual orientation.

His main focus, however, is bringing well-paying jobs and business to West Virginia.

“I want every child who graduates from high school to be able to go into the job market and find a job in West Virginia that pays a decent wage and gives them opportunities to raise their family and to educate their families in West Virginia,” Kelly said.

Infrastructure would be Kelly’s other big point of focus.

He said, “Our bridges are deteriorating, our roads have deteriorated. In some cases in some places in West Virginia we still have lead water pipes. We need to upgrade our infrastructure, we need to have better water and sewer projects…,”

Kelly said he wants to reduce what he believes to be overreaching regulations that make it hard for oil and gas producers as well.

When it comes to abortion, both candidates are pro-life. The only difference in their stance is that Kelly is open to making an exception for rape or incest. Both are open to making an exception to save the mother’s life.

The winner of primaries will face off with democrat Jody Murphy in the general election.

