Sandy’s Florist prepares all week for Mother’s Day rush

By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandy’s Florist in Belpre spends all week preparing for Mother’s day.

Workers in the flower shop say that Mother’s day is there busiest time of year because it usually lasts for a week leading up the the actual day.

With the increase of flower prices recently they also say it is difficult to find the middle ground of making profit while also keeping customers happy with the prices.

Although this week has been stressful some mothers who work in the shop say it’s all worth it to see the smiles and joy of other mothers.

You kind of know that there is another mother out there who’s day is going to be mad because of us,” said Kerri Bell. “It’s nice that we get to be apart of making that smile, I love it and I like watching everybody come out for it. It’s heartwarming,” said Annie VanLaningham.

