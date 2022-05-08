Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual Mother’s Day Dinner

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Fearing Township VFD hosted their annual mother’s day dinner.

The meal included chicken or baked steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and a homemade dessert.

This dinner is used as a fundraiser for the volunteer department and many people from different counties came to enjoy the dinner.

Many people also come to support the fire department. Some mothers at the event say while it does feel good to support the department is also feels good to get support as well.

I appreciate them taking the time out on a Mothers day to put on a fundraiser such as this. I just have always been here to support them,” said Marcella Fleming.

The volunteer department will also be hosting an ice cream social on June 11 at 4 P.M.

