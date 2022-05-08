Advertisement

Historic Harmar bridge looking forward to new restorations

Historic Harmar bridge is looking at the beginning stages of restoration
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bridging the gap between the youth and community history can be tough. But the Historic Harmar Bridge Company is looking to do that.

Tomorrow they are diving to check the structural integrity of the bridge to begin the restoration process. The Historic Harmar Bridge Company’s board secretary, Janelle Patterson, says this restoration could help the younger generation understand the history of the bridge while allowing a safe walking route from Downtown Marietta to the other side of the Ohio River.

The bridge that once served as a railroad bridge was then converted to a pedestrian bridge and now it is just a historic landmark.

Cars can’t drive across and members of the community can not cross it for their needs.

Board Secretary, Janelle Patterson, says for her going to college in Marietta she has memories that involve the bridge and she isn’t the only one.

“One of our board members who has been on this board for probably longer than I have been alive, Mr. Ted Butler, he was a child and had hopped on the train on the other side of the river and ridden it across. So he has these memories of what it was as a kid and what we could be into the future. I think that historic piece is symbolic for what we can continue to thrive and grow in a beautiful town like Marietta,” said Patterson.

The diving will take place tomorrow and WTAP will keep you updated with the development of the bridge as we learn more.

