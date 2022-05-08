Advertisement

“My wife broke down, sat there and looked at the house crying for 2 hours,” community in Leon, W.Va. stranded due to area flooding

Community members on Sulug road left without a way home
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of the community on Sulug Rd. are without access to and from their homes.

A bridge that crossed a river connected the community to the main road and due to flooding the bridge has been destroyed leaving only two steel beams.

Community member, Brian Owens, says he recently had surgery and he can’t get the medicine he needs.

He says the burden it has taken on his family is rough.

“My wife broke down, sat there and looked at the house crying for like 2 hours. My son is upset because he can’t do his birthday, today is his birthday and he has cried about it half the day and you know it’s just rough,” says Owens.

Owens is hoping to get the bridge fixed so he, his family and other members of the community can get back home.

