Advertisement

WVUP holds graduation ceremony

Families and friends gathered to mark the achievement, cheering on their loved ones.
Families and friends gathered to mark the achievement, cheering on their loved ones.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday was a big day for students at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. It’s a goal students have been working towards since childhood…graduation.

Families and friends gathered to mark the achievement, cheering on their loved ones. One by one, graduates were called to the stage, shaking hands with WVUP President Christopher Gilmer.

The commencement speaker this year was West Virginia University’s President Gordon Gee. He was happy to be a part of such a special moment for students.

He said, “I’m really privileged and obviously to be able to celebrate the students and what they’ve achieved and their families is something that I cherish.”

The crowd cheered when it came time for graduates to stand up and turn their tassels.

WTAP’s sending a big congratulations to all those graduates.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
An entire tree fell on a house on Avery Street.
Tree falls on house, causing significant damage
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

Latest News

Battlefield Cross presented today at Gold Star Park
Eagle Scout project presented today in Gold Star Park
Sandy's Florist has busy week heading into Mother's Day weekend
Sandy’s Florist prepares all week for Mother’s Day rush
The winner of primaries will face off with democrat Jody Murphy in the general election.
John Kelly and Mike Azinger will face off in West Virginia senate primaries
Dr. Cousins performs heart surgery with his team.
The son of a coal miner: Why this local surgeon works with the heart