WVUP holds graduation ceremony

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday was a big day for students at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. It’s a goal students have been working towards since childhood…graduation.

Families and friends gathered to mark the achievement, cheering on their loved ones. One by one, graduates were called to the stage, shaking hands with WVUP President Christopher Gilmer.

The commencement speaker this year was West Virginia University’s President Gordon Gee. He was happy to be a part of such a special moment for students.

He said, “I’m really privileged and obviously to be able to celebrate the students and what they’ve achieved and their families is something that I cherish.”

The crowd cheered when it came time for graduates to stand up and turn their tassels.

WTAP’s sending a big congratulations to all those graduates.

