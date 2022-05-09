Free summer meal program will be available for local children

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Southeast Ohio Foodbank will be participating in the summer rural delivery meals program this summer.

Kids who meet income requirements in Athens, Gallia, Lawrence, Jackson, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, and Washington Counties can pick up free meals when school isn’t in regular session. Participating kids will be offered two free breakfasts and nine free lunches each week for ten weeks. Every food box had 32 ounces of shelf-stable milk and all the food is shelf-stable. Kids are expected to take the meals home to eat.

Applications will be approved on a first come first serve basis. To enroll, complete the application and send it to Rose Frech at rose.frech@hapcap.org. The application can be found at hapcap.org/rural-delivery-meals-program/.

You can call the Southeast Ohio Foodbank for more information at 740-385-6813.

