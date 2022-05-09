Obituary: Fridley, Norma Lea

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Norma Lea Fridley, 85, of Davisville, WV, joined Sunday worship in Heaven on May 8, 2022 and celebrated Mother’s Day with her beloved Mommy once more.

She was born January 3, 1937, in Orma, WV, to the late Brooks and Sylvia Boothe.

Norma retired from Parkersburg Steel where she was a press operator. She enjoyed fishing, watching hummingbirds and loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

She was the proud mother of two daughters, Connie Kinney and Carolyn (Jeff) Martin; grandma to five grandchildren, Shannon (Mark) Husk, Chasitiy Stewart-West (former spouse, Chuck West), Christina (Eric) Cullum, Michael Stewart and Ricki (Jared) Riggs; eleven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was the cherished sister to her surviving siblings, Fay Williams, Marie Wines, Carl Boothe and Sandra Nester.

In addition to her parents, joining her beloved Savior to meet her at Heaven’s gate were her first husband, Evan “Frank” Miller (1971), second husband, A.C. “Cliff” Fridley (2005); four brothers and one infant great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

