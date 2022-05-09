Obituary: Morris, Sharon Diane

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sharon Diane Morris, 62 of Parkersburg, passed away May 8, 2022 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born July 15, 1959 in Tyler County, a daughter of the late Raymond E. and Ester M. Anderson Vandruff.

Diane was an outgoing, loving person who was always willing to help any one in need. She enjoyed being outdoors, motorcycles, 4-wheelers and trucks in the mud.

Surviving is her husband of 25 years, Carl E. Morris, daughters Teonna Fetty and Lindsay Fetty of Parkersburg, brothers Brad, Brian and Barry Vandruff, all of Tyler County and sister Theresa Bates of Folsom, WV along with grandchildren: Kiesha and Lauren Fetty and Araya Crock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Pratt.

Funeral services will be Thursday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Visitation will be Wednesday 5-7PM. Following cremation, Diane’s remains will be laid to rest in Big Tygart Cemetery.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

