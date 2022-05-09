Obituary: Weber, Anna Elizabeth

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Anna Elizabeth Weber, 40, of Marietta, OH, died December 19, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born September 17, 1981 in Morgantown, WV while her parents were in law school. She is the daughter of Catherine and Dean Adams of Parkersburg, and the late J. Michael and Nancy Weber of St. Marys.

Anna was a kind, amazing, uniquely empathetic person who valued acceptance, self-awareness, and seeing humor in every part of life. She believed people should be loved as they are, and that everyone deserves a chance.

She loved reading, music, gaming, and her friends and family most of all. Anna read hundreds of books each year, was almost unbeatable in games such as Settlers of Catan and had a diversified taste in music that included The Smashing Pumpkins and Indigo Girls.A former Vice President, Chief HR Officer, and Training Coordinator at Westbrook for 10 years, Anna had recently started a new career at Widelity , a business and network engineering consulting firm where she worked on federal reimbursement programs. She was a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources, and a certified trainer in many safety, computer, and allied disciplines.

Anna earned a BA in psychology from Marietta College and did her graduate work there. She received her Associate’s degree from WVU-Parkersburg and attended Parkersburg High School. As a teen and young adult, Anna was a Girl Scout leader at McKinley Elementary and a Council Trainer for Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council. She earned her Gold Award raising funds and directing an outdoor science camp for predominantly low-income girls. She received a Mayor’s Community Service award for her countless hours volunteering.

Her family would like to thank the ambulance crew and ER staff who worked to save her and Vickie Sawyer, her partner’s mother, who helped us in the ER. In addition to her father, Anna was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Jack and Helen Weber, her step-paternal grandparents Frank and Ruth Adams, her maternal aunt, Beth Weber, and her double-cousin, Becky.

Anna is survived by her mother, stepfather, and stepmother; her sisters Cate (Brad Nelson) Weber, Julie (Eric Merrow) Adams, both of Parkersburg, and Lauren Weber of Atlanta, GA; brothers David Adams and John Weber, both of Parkersburg; double-cousin Tom Weber of Mt. Pleasant, SC, niece and nephew Jory and Leo Nelson, her maternal grandparents Jim and Kay Buck of St. Marys, her partner Justine Ayers of Marietta, and her closest friends Harry Antonio, and Evon and Justin McKown. She leaves behind aunts, uncles, and cousins, including Ann Workman, Bill, Dan and Ed Weber, Dan Adams, Bob Buck, and their families.

A committed believer in equity and respect for all, Anna advocated for people with economic, physical, and mental health challenges, as well as women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights and body acceptance.

Contributions in Anna’s memory may be made to Out MOV, Family Crisis Intervention Center, Westbrook, or to GSBDC-Girl Opportunity Funds.

Anna’s life will be celebrated Friday, May 13, 2022 at 2:30 P. M. at the Ingram Funeral Home in St. Marys, WV.

Friends may call Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 6 to 8 P. M. and Friday May 13, 2022, from 1:30 to 2:30 P. M.

