Obituary: West, Carlos Eric

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Carlos Eric West, 63, of Marietta, OH passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on July 26, 1958 in Charleston, WV to the late Howard Earl and Verla Mae Browning West.

Carlos graduated from the WVU Institute of Technology and had worked as an engineer. He was a member of Pathway Community Church and loved motorcycles and animals.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Lynn Hall West whom he married on July 1, 1987 along with their two children, Erica Wilkins (Nathan) and Carl West (Kristen). His brother, Howard Earl West, II also survives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Sue West.

A graveside service will be held at 3 PM on Friday, May 13, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Ryan Miller officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12 PM - 2:30 PM on Friday at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

