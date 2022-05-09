Parkersburg Welcome Center is now open to the public

Advertisement

Parkersburg Welcome Center is open to the public(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new welcome center on Ann St. which was formerly occupied by a farmer’s market is now open to the public.

The center officially opened April 29 and will be a temporary opening until November 1 when they estimate all renovations will be complete.

Welcome Center Director, Mark Lewis, is hopeful the new welcome center in it’s new location will help draw in tourist and tourism economy.

At the center you will be able to purchase affordable Parkersburg merchandise, learn the history of the county and have easy access to Point Park and Blennerhassett Island.

“The location is key for us. It’s going to allow us in a very meaningful way to drive tourism spending in Parkersburg and Wood County,” said Lewis.

You can now visit the new center at 113 Ann St. and discover a new addition to Parkersburg.

