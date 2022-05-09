Parkersburg woman sentenced for role in meth conspiracy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman was sentenced today to one and one-half years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for her role in a multi-state drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in Parkersburg and elsewhere.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Ambera Roberts, 34, admitted to participating in a conspiracy with Carlo Ramsey to distribute methamphetamine in and around Parkersburg. Roberts acquired methamphetamine from Carlo Ramsey and distributed it to others in the Parkersburg area between June and September 2021. Roberts was responsible for the distribution of nearly 100 grams of methamphetamine during the conspiracy.

Roberts previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Matthew Edward Depew, Carlo Ramsey, Floyd Dermonta Ramsey, Era Dawn Corder, and Robert Sanders, Jr. previously pleaded guilty to felony charges in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, as a result of a nearly year-long investigation dubbed “Long Time Coming.” All other defendants are awaiting sentencing. The investigation also resulted in more than a dozen arrests on state criminal complaints in Wood County.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the excellent investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), the Parkersburg Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Vienna Police Department, the Williamstown Police Department, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Boyd County, Kentucky, Sheriff’s Department, the Russell, Kentucky, Police Department and the Raceland, Kentucky, Police Department.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:21-cr-163.

