Poll workers picking up supplies for W.Va. Primary voting

Poll workers picking up supplies for W.Va. Primary voting
Poll workers picking up supplies for W.Va. Primary voting(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials in Wood County are getting the polling places ready for the West Virginia Primary tomorrow.

Supply commissioners for the 69 precincts in Wood Co. are coming to pick up supplies for the primaries for tomorrow.

Some of the supplies include the electronic poll book, the ballot stock and other polling place materials.

Wood Co. Clerk, Mark Rhodes says that supplies have taken roughly three weeks to get everything situated before the supplies go out today.

“We actually finished the electronic poll books about noon today. Which is the reason we scheduled for two o’clock. So, we have to wait until after early voting is over. So, that the electronic poll books if somebody voted early; that way the electronic poll were updated and they will show that somebody voted early,” says Rhodes.

To find where your polling place is in your district, you can contact the county clerk’s office.

Or you can click on the link to find the location of your polling place.

