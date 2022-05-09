SW Resources golf scramble returns after a two-year hiatus

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A golf tournament returns to the Parkersburg Country Club after a two-year hiatus.

The SW Resources golf scramble is back after having been cancelled the previous two yearS due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 29 teams joined the fun as people came out in droves to provide funds and get in 18 holes.

Officials say that the original amount of teams was supposed to be at 25.

“The trust that people place in us with their funds to be a good steward to those funds and fulfill our mission is paramount to us. So, that means a lot to us and we take that very seriously,” says SW Resources executive director, Randall Siers.

However, so many people asked to join that they eventually allowed the extra four teams to participate.

Those a part of SW Resources say that this involvement means a lot to them.

“It really helps us with, like Randall said with our mission. People with disabilities and developmental disabilities. And everything goes back into what we want to do with our mission,” says SW Resources outreach and development coordinator, Jonelle Merritt.

Officials believe they have raised over $30 thousand.

The money goes to SW Resources and funds the Glen Wilson Memorial Scholarship.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.