W. Va. woman selected as national small business person of year

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A West Virginia woman who owns a learning center for children with autism has been selected as the U.S. Small Business Administration small business person of the year.

Gov. Jim Justice’s office says Jill Scarbro-McLaury is the first person in West Virginia to receive the award.

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center submitted Scarbro-McLaury’s nomination for the award. Scarbro-McLaury, who is also an educator, owns Bright Futures Learning Services in Winfield.

She was named the 2022 West Virginia Small Business Person of the Year in April and earned the SBA’s West Virginia Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year award in 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

