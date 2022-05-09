Advertisement

The Wood County Courthouse bell is ringing again

By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thanks to repairs to the Wood County bell a historic piece of history will be active again.

The bell from 1860 saw disrepair due to weather and other elements that built up over the 120 years. The bell is exactly the same as it was from 1860 but the framework around the bell were the focus for the repairs.

The public excitement from hearing the bell ring is something he will never get over said Wood County administrator, Marty Seufer.

“You know the few times we’ve rung it there would be people who come in and say oh my gosh I heard the courthouse bell ring. So many comments by people Wow the courthouse bell is ringing it’s kind of like a throwback to when it used to ring,” said Seufer.

The excitement is nice for the community but Seufer is most excited about the history and representation the bell brings to the entire community.

“The county courthouse is representation for all the people of Wood County, it’s what you think of the county. This is the one place where it doesn’t matter if you’re in Williamstown, Vienna or Parkersburg this is representation of the entire county and I think it’s extremely important that not only the bell but we carry on as much history as we can,” Seufer said.

A piece of history and excitement is one of the newest additions to a growing Parkersburg.

