Carlee Nelson to compete for National Title
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Carlee Nelson, a senior gymnast for the Gymniks Gymnasium will be competing in the Women’s Development Program National Championships.
She will be taking her skills to Arizona with the hopes of claiming a national title.
This will be her second time competing for a national championship as she went to Florida last year for the competition.
While competing at nationals, she will participate in all four events and hopes to bring out a new move on the bars.
