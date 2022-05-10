Carlee Nelson to compete for National Title

Advertisement

Carlee Nelson to compete for Nationals
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Carlee Nelson, a senior gymnast for the Gymniks Gymnasium will be competing in the Women’s Development Program National Championships.

She will be taking her skills to Arizona with the hopes of claiming a national title.

This will be her second time competing for a national championship as she went to Florida last year for the competition.

While competing at nationals, she will participate in all four events and hopes to bring out a new move on the bars.

