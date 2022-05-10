Advertisement

Death row inmate with execution date dies of heart attack

The state says a condemned prisoner with a scheduled execution date for killing his 3-year-old...
The state says a condemned prisoner with a scheduled execution date for killing his 3-year-old son has died of a heart attack.(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state says a condemned prisoner with a scheduled execution date for killing his 3-year-old son has died of a heart attack.

Jo Ellen Smith is a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Smith says death row inmate Michael Webb died May 2 at a Columbus hospital.

The 73-year-old Webb was sentenced to die for setting a 1990 fire at his southern Ohio house.

Authorities said Webb meant to kill his wife and children and collect insurance money to be with his mistress.

Webb’s family escaped but his son died of smoke inhalation. Webb had a July 2023 execution date.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
An entire tree fell on a house on Avery Street.
Tree falls on house, causing significant damage
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

Latest News

West Virginia Primary Election
Polls open for the 2022 West Virginia Primary
WTAP News @ 10 - SW Resources golf tournament returns
WTAP News @ 10 - SW Resources golf tournament returns
WTAP News @ 10 - Wood County Courthouse bell ringing again
WTAP News @ 10 - Wood County Courthouse bell ringing again
WTAP News @ 10 - Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial
WTAP News @ 10 - Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial