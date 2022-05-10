Fallen firefighters honored at memorial service

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A memorial service is held on Monday evening for firefighters that passed away in 2021.

The President of the Wood County Firefighters Association, Pete McMullen, says the ceremony is always on the second Monday in May. A wreath was laid and a bell was rung to honor the firefighters that lost their lives.

“We never forget them. We’ve lost some in my department (Mineral Wells) and it’s hard sometimes when you think about the past and the good times you’ve had. You just got to remember the good stuff and not the bad,” said McMullen.

McMullen says they are looking for volunteers and says you should consider becoming a volunteer if you are interested.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.