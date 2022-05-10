Final year for Dave Couch golf tournament

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg Country Club classic will be doing its final tournament this year.

After 21 years of being an annual part of the Parkersburg Country Club, the Dave Couch golf tournament will be ending this year.

As the son of David Couch, Blair says, “all good things must come to an end.”

Couch says that he is proud to have seen what this tournament has done for research and funding in the fight against Lou Gehrig’s disease and other neuromuscular diseases.

“We’ve raised over $650 thousand dollars over these 21 years. And have plugged it into research, we’ve plugged it into care for those with Lou Gehrig’s here in the local valley. And we have a pretty big bankroll to be able to do some palliative care. Like massage therapy for those that have been struck with ALS,” says Couch.

The tournament is scheduled for May 27.

The tournament already has 21 teams that have signed up according to Blair Couch.

If you would like to join the tournament in its final year, you can contact the Parkersburg Country Club with the number at the bottom, (304) 295-8551.

