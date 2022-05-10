Advertisement

Man to be sentenced for sex crimes in Morgan County, Ohio

O’Neil to be sentenced
O’Neil to be sentenced(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Brian O’Neil will be sentenced for sex crimes.

According to court records, O’Neil, who was 37 years old at the time, did engage in sexual conduct with another who was 14-years-old on one occasion and 15-year-old on another occasion. O’Neil was subsequently arrested on 11/16/2021 and brought before the courts. The investigation involving O’Neil continued and on February 16, 2022, the Grand Jury heard more testimony and returned an additional indictment for Human Trafficking, a felony.

O’Neil appeared in Morgan County Common Pleas Court on May, 4, 2022, where he plead guilty to the two charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He also plead guilty to an amended charge of Importuning, reduced from the Human Trafficking charge.

Sentencing for O’Neil has been set for August 2, 2022. According to court papers, the state will be recommending 3 years on each charge of the unlawful sexual conduct with a minor to be served consecutively and 12 months on the Importuning charge to be served concurrently.

Sheriff McGrath wants to remind anyone who may be a victim or has information/tips of child sex crimes to please contact his office at 740-962-4044 or you may submit an anonymous tip to the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force at https://washingtoncountysheriff.org/tip-inquiry-form/

