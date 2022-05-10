Advertisement

No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said it has closed the case. The victim and Tyson both requested that charges not be filed, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said in a statement.

The April 20 video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. The footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a Jet Blue plane bound for Florida.

Prior to the physical altercation, the other passenger was seen on the video standing over Tyson’s seat — waving his arms and talking animatedly while the former boxer sits quietly.

Representatives for Tyson previously said the boxer was on a flight with “an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

Attorneys for Tyson praised the district attorney’s decision in a statement on Tuesday, thanking law enforcement for their “careful, diligent and professional work.”

Since Tyson retired from boxing, he has worked as an actor, podcaster and cannabis entrepreneur. He was in San Francisco in April for the annual 420 cannabis festival in Golden Gate Park, where he was promoting his cannabis brand Tyson 2.0, SFGate reported.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history in 1987 at age 20. During his career he had 50 wins, 44 of them by knockout.

In the 1990s, Tyson served three years in prison after being convicted of rape. He has maintained his innocence in that case.

Tyson was briefly barred from boxing after infamously biting off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a fight in 1997.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
An entire tree fell on a house on Avery Street.
Tree falls on house, causing significant damage
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

Latest News

FILE - A portrait of New Jersey State Police Trooper Werner Foerster is displayed during an...
Assata Shakur accomplice gets parole in trooper’s 1973 death
Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna arrested on RICO charges
Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Sheriff Dave Wedding displayed the handguns and rifle the...
Sheriff: Escaped inmate, corrections officer had guns in vehicle
FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Judge weighing verdict in Mario Batali sexual misconduct case