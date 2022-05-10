Obituary: Brookover, Joan “Pat”

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joan “Pat” Brookover passed away December 28, 2021 at her home in Vienna at the age of 88.

She was lovingly cared for by her family and the medical expertise and emotional support of Amedisys Hospice, especially Mary, John, and Michelle.

Pat was born November 3, 1933, in Albany, NY to Thomas W. and Mildred Hill Myers. As a youngster, she moved many times due to her father’s job with the railroad, but settled on Pearcy Avenue in Parkersburg, graduating from PHS with the class of 1951. She attended Mountain State Business College before marrying Charles L. Brookover in January 1954. As a homemaker and mother to three, Pat loved to sew. She made dresses for her daughters, tailored men’s clothing for JC Penney, upholstered furniture, and made “mad money” fashioning attire for friends and acquaintances. In her empty nester years, Pat served as a vista volunteer in senior job placement with the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council.

She had strong leadership skills demonstrated in her early life: she managed her little brothers and their playmates (some might call it “bossing”). As the matriarch of the family, her guidance was sometimes gentle, sometimes controlling, nearly always right. Pat had a love and appreciation of the charitable organizations for which she served, the church she began attending later in life, and the friends and growing family her daughters introduced to her. Pat was a good artist with little training, a poor singer with a love of music, a mediocre cook with a fear of rare beef, an accomplished dancer when paired with her husband of 50 years. Problem-solving in home repairs was exciting to her, her pets were calming, and reading was education. Her sharp edges softened over the years to a fierce love of her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers and in-laws on both sides of the family, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband Charles, and her youngest daughter, Mary Jane Chichester, and son-in-law Stephen Chichester. Surviving Pat are her daughters, Cheryl Robinson (Buddy) of Vienna, WV, Diana Lockhart (Mark) of Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, brothers Wayne “Tom” Myers (Deanna) of Lewisburg, WV, Warren Myers (Janet) of Canal Winchester, Ohio, grandchildren Charlie (George) McGhee, Nathaniel (Kate) Lockhart, Aaron Lockhart, Maggie Lockhart, Peter Lockhart, and great-grandchildren Collin McGhee, Theodore Lockhart, and Vivienne Lockhart. Pat’s loving cat Honey stayed by her side constantly.

A memorial gathering for Pat will be held Saturday, May 14th, from 2-3:30pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Inurnment of her remains will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

