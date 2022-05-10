Obituary: Hill, Harold Taylor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Harold Taylor Hill was born June 10, 1924, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to Joseph Fredrick Hill and Mary Margaret Simpson.

He passed away December 31, 2021, in Pageland, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James Jefferson Hill; his sister, Hannah H. Funderburk; his sister-in-law, Edith Ruiz Hill; and his brother-in-law, Guy B. Funderburk.

He is survived by his nephew, Joseph F. Hill (Gill), nieces, Joaquina H. Zacharias (Ed), and Mary Sloane Funderburk; grandnieces, Elizabeth H. Zacharias (Ian Bourg), Alison H. Zacharias (Robert Strang), and grandnephew, Edwin H. Zacharias IV; and one great-grandnephew and 3 great-grandnieces.

He is also survived by special friends: Lee Ashcraft, Kenny Davis, Nina & Charles Sawyer, Pam & Jimmy Jordan, and Penny & Scott Lenich.

He was an alumnus of The Ohio State University, as well as a graduate of the OSU College of Dentistry; a 33rd Degree Mason; and a retired Colonel in the US Army and National Guard. While stationed in Hawaii, he was a forensic dentist for the Army. He was a dentist in his family’s dental office in Parkersburg, WV for years. He liked to test himself and took the test for MENSA to see if he could pass. He did. He loved dancing and singing in the church choir. He also loved animals and rescued many dogs over the years.

After retirement, he volunteered with different organizations, picking up food donations and delivering them to homeless shelters around the Tampa Bay area, helping at local hospitals by assisting patients in getting where they needed to go.

Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday May 13, 2022, at Newbury Cemetery, in Little Hocking, OH.

