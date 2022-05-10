Advertisement

Obituary: Wagner, Trillis M.

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 10, 2022
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Trillis M. Wagner, 77, of Norwood Green Apartments, Marietta, passed away at 12:28 pm, Monday, April 9, 2022.

She was born on December 2, 1944, in Marietta a daughter of James Russell Long and Alice “Bonnie” Holland Long.  She had been employed at Marietta Memorial Hospital in the Dietary Department retiring after 40 years.

Trillis is survived by her son, Ron (Cheryl) Wagner of Hamilton, OH; 3 grandchildren:  Nathan, Zach and Abby Wagner, 3 sisters:  Velma Peckens, Dorothy Carpenter, Leona Kazmerick and several nieces and nephews.  Her parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters preceded her in death.

The family will greet friends on Friday beginning at 12:00 noon at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 2:00 pm in Gravel Bank Cemetery.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

