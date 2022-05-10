Polls open for the 2022 West Virginia Primary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Primary election day in West Virginia is here.

Voters in Wood, Pleasants and all counties in West Virginia head to the polls for Tuesday’s primary.

Redistricting has changed things from West Virginia voters.

Due to population losses, West Virginia lost one of its three U.S. House seats.

State lawmakers redrew two congressional district maps. In the second district incumbent Republican Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney face each other.

In the State Senate, area voters will be deciding the 3rd district seat between incumbent Republican Mike Azinger and former Delegate John Kelly.

The winner of that race will face Democrat Jody Murphy who is running unopposed.

The House of Delegates for the first-time districts are split into 100 single-member voting districts.

Voters in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be deciding on a couple of those districts.

In the 11th district, Republican Incumbent Roger Conley is facing opposition from Bob Fehrenbacher. Democrat Harry Deitzler is running unopposed.

In the 14th district republicans Kevin Siers, Shannon Kimes, and Dave Foggin are on the ticket. Democrat Jim Marion is running unopposed.

In Wood County voters are deciding on a new Wood County Clerk, a seat on the Wood County Commission, and three seats on the Board of Education.

In Vienna voters are picking the person to fill the unexpired term of Mike Elam on City Council.

There are four issues on the Wood County ballot, the Library Levy, the Board of Education Bond Issue, and Transit Levies from Parkersburg and Vienna.

In Pleasants County voters are deciding the County Clerk and County Commission race.

You can find your polling place on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.

Check your polling place to ensure you're voting the right ballot at the proper precinct



Voters will never be turned away at the polls but should make every effort to go to their correct polling place before casting a provisional ballot



Polling locations https://t.co/COeFvdXMIU pic.twitter.com/pSJB4ytaye — WV Secretary of State (@wvsosoffice) May 10, 2022

Polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

