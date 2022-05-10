Advertisement

Scoreboard: May 9, 2022

Softball and baseball scores from May 9
Softball and baseball scores from May 9
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class AAA Region IV Section 2 Elimination Game

Parkersburg - 2

Ripley - 10

Ripley faces Hurricane in sectional final on Tuesday

Class A Region I Section 2 Elimination Game

Ritchie County - 5

Williamstown - 4

Williamstown will face St. Marys in sectional final on Tuesday

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class A Region IV Section 2 Play-In Game

Parkersburg Catholic - 2

St. Marys - 23

St. Marys will face Williamstown in Sectional Playoffs on Tuesday

Fort Frye - 4

Marietta - 1

Nelsonville-York - 10

Belpre - 0

Warren - 5

Meigs - 7

West Muskingum - 8

Waterford - 14

