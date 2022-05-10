Scoreboard: May 9, 2022
Published: May. 9, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class AAA Region IV Section 2 Elimination Game
Parkersburg - 2
Ripley - 10
Ripley faces Hurricane in sectional final on Tuesday
Class A Region I Section 2 Elimination Game
Ritchie County - 5
Williamstown - 4
Williamstown will face St. Marys in sectional final on Tuesday
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Class A Region IV Section 2 Play-In Game
Parkersburg Catholic - 2
St. Marys - 23
St. Marys will face Williamstown in Sectional Playoffs on Tuesday
Fort Frye - 4
Marietta - 1
Nelsonville-York - 10
Belpre - 0
Warren - 5
Meigs - 7
West Muskingum - 8
Waterford - 14
