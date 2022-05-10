WVU Medicine at Camden Clark recognized for performance excellence

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark reaches a new milestone for excellence in the hospital’s organization.

The “Partnership for Excellence” awards WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center with the platinum governor’s award for excellence.

This status not only makes Camden Clark the only hospital in the Mid-Ohio Valley region to get this honor, but the group is the only one in the mountain state to receive the platinum status.

“I think it shows here at WVU Medicine at Camden Clark are dedicated to excellence. We’re dedicated to improving our services and improving our outcomes and our customer satisfaction,” says ancillary services assistant vice president, Rhonda Boso-Suggs.

Officials with the hospital say that they are excited to be recognized for the hospital’s innovation, results, and visionary leadership using the Baldridge Excellence Framework.

“So, I would say, what it means for me personally and for our leadership team as a whole and our employees is that reassurance that it’s working. Meaning our framework is driving us to being a high-performing hospital which is our ultimate goal,” says quality and patient safety vice president, Cindy Kern.

Hospital officials say that they began this journey back in 2009 to reach this goal.

The hospital previously received the partnership for excellence bronze, silver, and gold awards in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively.

Camden Clark officials say that they will be making the effort to reach national status for the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.