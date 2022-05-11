Advertisement

Alex Mooney wins Republican nomination for 2nd Congressional District

Alexander Mooney wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional...
Alexander Mooney wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.(Alex Mooney Twitter)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rep. Alex Mooney will stay in the U.S. Congress, the Associated Press reports, winning the nomination to the newly redrawn U.S. House District 2 seat.

Mooney defeated current U.S. Rep. David McKinley in Tuesday’s Primary Election.

The state lost a seat due to population loss reported in the 2020 census.

Rep. Mooney will face off against Barry Wendell in November.

Wendell won the Democratic Party nomination Tuesday in the state’s 2nd Congressional District race.

Rep. Mooney said the following Tuesday following his victory:

“I also want to thank President Donald Trump for his endorsement and support of my campaign. When Donald Trump puts his mind to something, you better watch out,” said Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV). “He had me attend his live rally in person this past Friday, he did a telephone rally for me last week, he did at first, two endorsements and then another one today reminding people to vote and endorsed me three different times in press statements. Donald Trump loves West Virginia and West Virginia loves Donald Trump.”

The general election is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

For more W.Va. Primary Election results >>> TAP HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash on Buchanan Rd. and State Route 339
UPDATE: OSHP says one man is dead after head-on crash on SR 339
An entire tree fell on a house on Avery Street.
Tree falls on house, causing significant damage
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
A tree fell on a house on the 3300 block of Avery Street in Parkersburg. The residents inside...
Storms blow through the Mid-Ohio Valley causing damages
Fatalities were reported in a West Virginia car accident. A mother and child were involved in a...
Firefighter killed while trying to rescue mother, child who crashed into a river

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Winner of Democratic nomination for 2nd Congressional District announced
Carol Miller wins Republican nomination for U.S. House
(Source: MGN)
ELECTION | Where to find results
Final year for Dave Couch golf tournament
Final year for Dave Couch golf tournament