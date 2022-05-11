Advertisement

Carol Miller wins Republican nomination for U.S. House

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Rep. Carol Miller has won the Republican nomination in West Virginia’s newly redrawn U.S. House 1st District seat, the Associated Press reports.

Miller was first elected in 2018, and then reelected in 2020 to the 3rd District seat.

The general election is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

