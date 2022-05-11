DAV Food Drive taking place Memorial Day weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 will be holding a food drive at Sunset Funeral Homes on Memorial Weekend.

Veterans with the organization are requesting people come out to give any and all non-perishable foods and hygiene products.

One of the food drive organizers, Jerry Smith says that this food drive is important for veterans in the area.

As this food could be the only thing some of these veterans may get.

“Well, some of the veterans that we feed that’s basically all they get. They’re in dire need of help and this is the only food that they get. And we give them enough to supply them for a month at a time and that’s what gets them through,” says Smith.

The food drive will be taking place on May 28 and 29 from nine in the morning to 3 p.m.

Other events for veterans over the course of the next month will be:

A Car Show being put together by the Marine Corps League Detachment 1087. Veterans and other attendees can come to Spencer’s Landing on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be pulled pork sandwiches provided at this event.

Flags for Heroes at Spencer’s Landing taking place from May 27-30. People can purchase a flag for someone they call their “hero.” And this can be a family member, a teacher, a nurse, etc.

Veterans Food Drive and Claim Work at the Plum Street Piggly Wiggly on June 6. The DAV chapter from Huntington will be coming up to help add food for veterans and provide claim work help for veterans as well.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.