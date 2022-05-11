Advertisement

Gas prices continue to rise nationwide as Northern W. Va. has seen a 22 cent increase in the last two weeks

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The average price for gasoline across northern West Virginia is 22 cents higher than it was less than two weeks ago.

Drivers are starting to pay more and more at the gas pump as the cost of gasoline rises nationwide.

The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $4.32 which is $1.36 more than this time last year.

Across northern West Virginia, the average price is currently $4.15 whereas it was $3.93 on May 2.

The Director of Public Affairs at Triple A East Central, Jim Garrity, shared some tips on how drivers can cut down on spending money filling up their tank.

“Consumers say okay gas has hit four dollars, I’m going to start making changes to my daily habits. Whether that is driving less, combining errands, lightening the load in the vehicle, slowing down which is very very big when it comes to saving money. When you speed you burn more fuel than you need too,” said Garrity.

Garrity also says it could take until after the summer for gas prices to see a decrease due to people traveling a lot more and the use of summer-blend gasoline which is more expensive to make.

