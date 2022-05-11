Marietta City Schools Superintendent Will Hampton voted in as the new superintendent for Alexander Local Schools

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Following a vote Wednesday evening by the Alexander Local Schools Board of Education during its regular meeting, Marietta City Schools Superintendent Will Hampton has become the school district’s new superintendent.

The Alexander Local Schools Board of Education hired Hampton for a five-year term which starts on August 1. He has also been employed as a consultant for the school system starting May 12.

Early Wednesday morning, Hampton had no comment about the situation. We have set up a time Thursday morning to talk to Hampton about the new position and his time at Marietta City Schools.

In February, the Marietta City Schools Board of Education renewed Hampton’s contract with Marietta City Schools for two more years. He has held the position since August 2015. Before that, he was a teacher and principal in the school district.

Earlier in February, a teacher’s union in Marietta gave Hampton a vote of no confidence. You can read more about that story here.

