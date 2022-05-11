Advertisement

Mike Azinger wins state senate district three Republican primary

Azinger will be facing off with Jody Murphy in the general election this coming November.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The unofficial results for the third district senatorial primaries are in. Incumbent Mike Azinger beat out John Kelly by 390 votes.

Azinger said, if elected into office, his main points of focus will be getting rid of the personal property tax as well as social issues. He wants to pass what he calls a ‘religious freedom bill’ that would impact the LGBT population. He’s also working on a bill that would keep critical race theory and what he calls ‘LGBT propaganda’ from being taught in public schools.

“It’s an honor to be chosen by the voters to win the primary for the third district senatorial seat and to me it’s a big deal and it’s very humbling,” he said.

Azinger will be facing off with Democrat Jody Murphy in the general election this coming November.

