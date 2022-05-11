Obituary: Cullen, Kenneth E.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Kenneth E. Cullen, 72, of Marietta died April 15, 2022.

He was born in Marietta, Ohio on November 6, 1949. He was a graduate of St. Mary Central High School in Marietta and earned degrees in Accounting and Management from Marietta College.

He worked for the Ohio Department of Commerce as a bank examiner for 30 years. He enjoyed sunshine (especially trips to Florida), late nights, sleeping in, taking care of his car, saving everything “for a few months”, writing detailed notes, and stopping to say hello to friends and acquaintances.



Ken is survived by his son, Chad Cullen (Danielle) of Bala Cynwyd, PA; his grand-daughter, Jemma Cullen; and his wife of 18 years, Nguyet Tran, and her son Nam Nguyen (Carlee) of Marietta, OH and grand-sons Fletcher Nguyen and Barrett Kane Nguyen. Ken was preceded in death by his brother, David Cullen; his sister, Mary Jo Feeney; and his parents, Martha and Harold Cullen.



Ken’s ashes were laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery next to his parents and sister in the presence of his surviving family. Preparations for Ken’s final arrangements were made with Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home in Marietta. Ken’s presence will be missed deeply.



Donations in Ken’s honor may be made to the American Lung Association (lung.org), which promotes strategies for smoking cessation and provides funding for research to improve quality of life for those suffering from lung cancer and other lung diseases.



Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.