Obituary: Walters, Inez L.

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Inez L. Walters, 101, of Parkersburg passed away May 9, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born March 31, 1921, a daughter to the late George and Clara McGinnis (Dugan). Inez was a line worker for Corning for over 30 years and was a member of the River Hill United Methodist Church. She enjoyed luncheons with her fellow Corning retirees and spending precious time with her family. She also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.

Surviving Inez is her daughter Beverly Carmichael; granddaughter Susan Haislop (Josh); grandson Kelby Carmichael; great-grandchildren Chequila Haislop and Courtney Dugan; and great-great-grandchildren Jace Bonesteel, Jericho Bonesteel, and Chloe Herman.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Lester K. Walters, son-in-law Rod Carmichael; great-granddaughter Corissa Dugan, and an infant daughter.

Visitation and viewing time will be held for Inez Saturday, May 14th, from 4-6pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

An inurnment of her cremated remains at Mt. Olivet Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuenralhome.com

