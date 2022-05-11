Advertisement

Scoreboard: May 10, 2022

Baseball and softball scores from May 10
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Class AAA Region IV Section 2

Parkersburg - 1

Hurricane - 11

Parkersburg South - 5

Ripley - 6

Parkersburg South will host Parkersburg in an elimination game on Wednesday

Class A Region I Section 2

St. Marys - 1

Williamstown - 14

Ritchie County - 6

Tyler Consolidated - 14

Williamstown will face Tyler Consolidated in the Winner’s Bracket on Thursday

Ritchie County will host Parkersburg Catholic in an elimination game Wednesday, and the winner will face St. Marys on Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class A Region I Section 2 Final

Ritchie County - 4

St. Marys - 6

