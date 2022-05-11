Scoreboard: May 10, 2022
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Class AAA Region IV Section 2
Parkersburg - 1
Hurricane - 11
Parkersburg South - 5
Ripley - 6
Parkersburg South will host Parkersburg in an elimination game on Wednesday
Class A Region I Section 2
St. Marys - 1
Williamstown - 14
Ritchie County - 6
Tyler Consolidated - 14
Williamstown will face Tyler Consolidated in the Winner’s Bracket on Thursday
Ritchie County will host Parkersburg Catholic in an elimination game Wednesday, and the winner will face St. Marys on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class A Region I Section 2 Final
Ritchie County - 4
St. Marys - 6
