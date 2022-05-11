Advertisement

Significant road work happening on Farson Street in Belpre

WTAP News @ 5- Farson St roadwork
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - There will be some traffic delays coming soon for those traveling in Belpre.

Farson Street will be having some work done with the 10-inch water line going in from Hanvey Avenue to Washington Boulevard.

The work will be done to address the low water pressure issue that the Memorial Health System Belpre Campus is experiencing.

Belpre’s safety service director, Connie Hoblitzell says that although there will be some delays in traffic, there will still be ways for emergency vehicles to get to the hospital through this route.

“We have two fire stations that the ambulances are housed in. So, at the start of the work, one of our ambulances will be housed at the station on Farson Street. And there will always be a route open in case of an emergency and them needing to get out. The other ones kept at station one so that they can be on this side of the work,” says Hoblitzell.

Hoblitzell says that the city will look to add a new sewer force main going in from the county meter to the Church of Christ.

And a complete repaving of Washington Boulevard.

Hoblitzell says that traffic congestion will only remain until early Fall.

Traffic plans and updates will be kept up to date on Facebook and the city website.

