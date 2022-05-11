Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive returns

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A food collection to help local pantries is making a return this weekend.

For the first time in two years, the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger food drive will take place.

The event is set for Saturday, May 14th across the country. The food collection is typically held on the second Saturday in May but has been canceled for the past two years because of the pandemic.

NALC’s #StampOutHunger Food Drive is just around the corner! Remind your family, friends, and neighbors to leave a bag of nonperishable food by their mailbox on Saturday, May 14, and their letter carrier will handle the rest! Learn more: https://t.co/u96LTQcwKb pic.twitter.com/eIdBMzE6mo — Stamp Out Hunger® (@StampOutHunger) March 31, 2022

Letter carriers and volunteers will collect the items during their deliveries. Here in Wood County the items will be taken to the Camden Avenue Church of Christ and be sorted by 20-25 volunteers.

Bill Kirby, who is coordinating the drive, says items collected here will go to food pantries in Wood County.

Kirby says people can also drop off items at that location Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“There’s a pretty dynamic need among the church pantries and those in Wood County for helping others. And that’s what they’re stepping forward to try to do here on this Saturday of May 14th. They’re making a dynamic comeback after two years of shutdown due to COVID and with the economy what it is they are hoping to step forward and make an impact.”

The letter carriers are asking people to give non-perishable items like pasta, oatmeal, cereal, canola oil, peanut butter, and canned goods, including beans, fruit, vegetables, soup, tuna in water, meat, and sauces.

You are also asked to avoid glass items.

