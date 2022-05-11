Student Athlete of the Week: Drew Woofter

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Drew Woofter, a senior from Parkersburg high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a senior baseball player, Drew considers himself to be one of the leaders on the Big Reds baseball team.

Baseball has always been a huge part of his life and for him, it is an all year event as he plays for multiple teams throughout the year.

After high school, Drew will be attending Clemson University with the hope to major in forestry and resource management, and then plans to apply to law school.

