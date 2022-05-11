Williamstown Boys and Girls Tennis teams are gearing up for the State Tournament

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets boys and girls tennis teams are getting ready for the 2022 state tournament in Charleston, and they are coming off a historic performance.

In the 2022 Class A Region I tournament, the Yellowjackets pulled off a feat never done in school history, as each tennis player has qualified as the top seed in the state tournament in singles and doubles.

For the defending champion boys team, the number one individual player is Austin Bosgraf, followed by Rainer Holl as the number two, defending state champion Tyler Fenton as the number three, and Gavin Bosgraf rounds out the top four.

In doubles, the defending champion duo of Austin and Gavin Bosgraf return as the number one doubles team, followed by Rainer Holl and Tyler Fenton at the number two doubles, and Brandon Gray and Gavin Hill are the top seed number three doubles team.

For the girls team, Taylor Isaly is the top seeded number one, and she is followed by Lauren Strobl, London Flores, and Audrey Fenton.

In doubles, Taylor Isaly and Audrey Fenton are number one, followed by the duos of Lauren Strobl and London Flores, and Claire Strobl and Athens Stewart.

The team held a “Meet the Team” event at the First United Methodist Church on Tuesday night, and members of the team talked about their historic feat in regionals.

“It’s amazing,” said Girls tennis coach Diane Leo. “It’s never been done that every single person got first seed in the state tournament, so we’re really really excited for them, and they work so hard. “These kids are ready to roll, and they’re ready to win this tournament.”

“They’ve worked hard enough in the last five weeks,” said Dave Leo, Boys tennis coach. “A lot of them have been out four, five and six hours a day playing tennis, getting ready for this week, so they’re ready.”

“We’ve worked really hard to get to where we’re at,” said Taylor Isaly, senior tennis player. “I think it was really important that we all did our job at each individual seeds.”

The tennis tournament gets kicked off in Charleston on Thursday, May 12, and continues until Saturday, May 14.

