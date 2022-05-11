Advertisement

Winner of Democratic nomination for 2nd Congressional District announced

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - Barry Wendell has won the Democratic Party nomination in West Virginia’s newly redrawn U.S. House District 2.

Wendell defeated Angela Dwyer in Tuesday’s Primary Election.

The general election is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

For more 2022 W.Va. Primary Election results >>> TAP HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

