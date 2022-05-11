Advertisement

The Wood County library levy does not pass by 523 votes

WTAP News @ 5- Wood County library levy does not pass
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Library levy did not pass yesterday needing 523 more votes to do so.

It was a five year levy which was a renewal that would have gone to the payment towards the construction and general operation of a new library in Williamstown.

It would have also helped pay for renovations at the Parkersburg and Wood County Library on Emerson Avenue and helped pay for the construction debt on the library in South Parkersburg.

The Director of the Parkersburg and Wood County Library, Brian Raitz, says they plan to bring the levy back for the November election by rewording the levy so people know it is a renewal not an additional levy.

He also shared his reaction to hearing the levy did not pass.

“It is a disappointment but is also is an opportunity for us to do a better job of letting people know what the library is to the community and also what that funding means. It is 30% of our funding so it would make a drastic difference in our library funding,” said Raitz.

Raitz says if the levy does not pass in November it could impact the community because the library would be losing a third of their budget which could lead to local libraries closing and less hours of operation.

