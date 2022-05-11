Advertisement

Wood County Schools Board of Education levy unofficially passes

The Wood County Board of Education levy unofficially passes.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The results are in. The Wood County Board of Education levy has unofficially passed.

While it was a narrow victory, this is a big win for Wood County schools.

Levy money will go towards building three elementary schools - Lubeck, Vienna, and North. Money will also go towards security upgrades as well as improvements and expansions to sports facilities at all three county high schools. On top of that, there will be improvements made to drives leading up to school buildings.

The Wood County Schools Spokesperson Michael Erb said community support means a lot, especially during a time like this.

”We understand that this is a challenging time for everyone and so we really do appreciate that level of support and trust that the community has placed in us,” he said.

The school system will begin work on these projects ASAP, according to Erb. He said, so far officials have locked down a property to build Vienna Elementary on but need to find property for the other two schools.

Still, it’s important to keep in mind that these are the unofficial results and the levy passed by a very close margin - just 60 votes to be exact.

