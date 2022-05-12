Ainsley Dixon signs with Otterbein University as a Feature Twirler

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South senior Ainsley Dixon is signing with Otterbein University in Ohio, as she will be one of the featured twirlers with the Cardinals.

Dixon has been a twirler for 11 years, including four years as a Parkersburg South Patriot, and she says she always dreamed of being a collegiate twirler.

Ainsley says she felt right at home on her visit to Otterbein, which made her decision all the more obvious for the next step of her journey.

