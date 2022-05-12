Advertisement

Applications sought for judicial vacancy in West Virginia

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Applications are being taken for a judicial vacancy in West Virginia. The vacancy is in the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which covers Logan County.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday. The application packet is available online.

The application and recommendation letters must be submitted by the deadline to the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor in Charleston.

Interviews will be held May 25.

